Jose Aldo hopeful to book Floyd Mayweather boxing match after he fights Jeremy Stephens: “We’ve been in negotiations for a long time”

Jose Aldo is hopeful that he will secure a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather after competing this weekend in Milwaukee.

Aldo is set to collide with Jeremy Stephens on the main card of Gamebred Boxing 4. The bout will serve as a rematch, as the pair previously collided in the Octagon in 2018, with Aldo winning by first-round TKO. Although Aldo has a fight taking place on Saturday night, the Brazilian revealed he is already in talks to face Mayweather after this event.

“Yeah, we’ve been negotiating that fight for a good while,” Aldo said at the Gamebred Boxing 4 press conference (h/t MMAJunkie). “Floyd already knows about the fight. I first need to think about my fight this Saturday, and then I can see what’s going to happen. But yeah, we’ve been in negotiations for a long time, and that fight could go down in Saudi Arabia. So yeah, it’s all true. We’re going to do the work on Saturday, and after that we’ll sit down again with everyone to book the fight.”

Ever since Mayweather retired following his stoppage win over Conor McGregor, he has been doing exhibition matches with various boxers and celebrities. ‘Money’ has recently competed against influencers and other boxers, but now appears set on facing Aldo which would be a fight many fans would like to see.

However, before any of that can happen, Jose Aldo will need to beat Jeremy Stephens this Saturday in Milwaukee. The former UFC champ knows MMA is much different than boxing but since his MMA retirement, he has been focused on boxing and believes he can go far in the sport.

“This is my second fight, and I had already been training boxing for a long time, more or less since I made the drop to bantamweight,” Aldo said. “I’ve had much more emphasis on boxing. So when I stopped my (MMA) career, it’s been almost a year just training boxing. I want to see how far I can go. This is the second fight. I want to defeat Jeremy and then take the next step in my boxing career.”

Would you like to see Jose Aldo face Floyd Mayweather in boxing?