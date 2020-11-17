Jon Jones has a message for Israel Adesanya: “There’s no red panty night without me”

Former UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones has sent a clear message to rival Israel Adesanya regarding a potential showdown between the two.

While both men may seem to be heading in different directions right now, it seems like just a matter of time before two of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s true greats square off inside the Octagon.

When a fan challenged Jones on social media by asking whether or not the fight will happen, the former 205-pound champion didn’t mince his words.

“Yeah just how he envisioned it, the arena he wanted and everything,” Jones wrote. “Face with tears of joy. There’s not a man on this planet that tells me what to do. I march to the beat of my own drum.. there’s no red panty night for Izzy without me, I may just keep him broke”..

“You’re joking right?” Jones added when a fan asked if Adesanya was a bigger name. “I’ve been making millions since my early 20s, I don’t need a super fight with anyone. Fighting guys like Jan and Izzy does nothing for my legacy, winning the Heavyweight belt is the only thing that can bring me any higher than I already am”.

