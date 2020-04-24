Jon Jones chides MMA media, fellow fighters for focusing on him during pandemic

UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones has been in the headlines a lot over the last few weeks, both because he was recently arrested for DWI and aggravated use of a firearm, and because he’s been the target of trash talk from other fighters.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is currently causing death and chaos the world over, Jones feels the MMA media and his fellow fighters have their priorities mixed up.

The light heavyweight champ took to Twitter on Friday to share his grievances.

It’s funny to see how many MMA reporters and fighters can’t go a few episodes or interviews without discussing me..There’s seriously a pandemic going on guys. Is there nothing more important going on in your world 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 24, 2020

“It’s funny to see how many MMA reporters and fighters can’t go a few episodes or interviews without discussing me,” Jones wrote. “There’s seriously a pandemic going on guys. Is there nothing more important going on in your world.”

Jones then responded to a fan, adding that he always gets “the last laugh.”

And for over a decade I’ve continued to have the last laugh. https://t.co/ykyMSxWiuz — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 24, 2020

“And for over a decade I’ve continued to have the last laugh,” he wrote.

Some readers will likely draw attention to the fact that this article is doing precisely what Jones advised against: drawing attention to him during a pandemic.

What Jones’ Tweet failed to acknowledge, of course, is that he is one of the most successful and recognizable figures in the history of mixed martial arts. For better or for worse, in the midst of a pandemic or otherwise, fans are interested in what he’s up to.

What are your thoughts on this criticism from Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/24/2020.