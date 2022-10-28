Joe Rogan heaps praise on Islam Makhachev after UFC 280 win: “That dude is on another level”

Joe Rogan is very impressed with Islam Makhachev.

In the main event of UFC 280, Makhachev became the new lightweight champion with a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira. It was a dominant performance from the Dagestani native and Rogan says the fight proved Makhachev was the truth.

“Watching Islam (Makhachev) and Charles Oliveira, that was, what a fight that was,” Rogan said on his podcast about Makhachev. “Islam Makhachev must have the most incredible squeeze, his squeeze must be out of this world. Because, you see how quick Charles tapped once he clamped that on him. I mean, whoof. That dude is on another level. I mean, he is the truth. I was always impressed with him. But, I mean, I was saying, leading up to him getting a shot at the world title, he’s the boogeyman of that division.

“He’s the guy that everyone was saying, he’s the most dominant of all the contenders. Then when he tapped (Drew) Dober, that was a big one. When he tapped Dan Hooker, that was a big one too. It’s like the way he’s tapping these guys, who are these world-class fighters, he’s just f*****g running through them,” Rogan continued about Islam Makhachev. “But the fact that he got on Oliveira and mounted him, and then submitted him with an arm-triangle, head and arm choke like that. He submitted the guy with the most submissions in the history of the sport (the UFC). The way he did it, he’s so f*****g methodical and dominant, and Oliveira tested him. I mean he got out of bad positions in the first round, got back up to his feet, hit him with some good shots. But Makhachev, he’s the f*****g truth.”

Islam Makhachev no doubt lived up to the hype at UFC 280 and did what he said he was going to do. He improved his record to 23-1 and is 12-1 inside the Octagon. Makhachev will likely defend his lightweight strap against Alexander Volkanovski sometime in early 2023.

What do you make of Joe Rogan heaping praise on Islam Makhachev?

