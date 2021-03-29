Joe Rogan believes Stipe Miocic may retire after UFC 260 KO loss: “It could be the end of a long and storied career”

Joe Rogan thinks there is a chance UFC 260 was the final time Stipe Miocic competes.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card, Miocic fought Francis Ngannou three years after he dominated the first fight to defend his heavyweight title. However, in the rematch, Ngannou showed off his improved takedown defense and sprawling abilities. On the feet, he was landing heavy shots and in the second round, after dropping Miocic, he landed a clean shot that put the heavyweight champ out cold.

After the loss, many wondered what would be next for Stipe Miocic. After all, he is a firefighter-paramedic and turns 39 this summer. For Rogan, he thinks there is a chance that Miocic calls it a career.

“It could be the end of a long and storied career,” UFC color commentator Joe Rogan said of Stipe Miocic during the UFC 260 post-fight show (h/t MMAMania). “It’s entirely up to him. I’m sure he’s gonna take some time and rest and think things through.

“But what a career the man has had. Very underappreciated, beaten legends,” Rogan continued about Stipe Miocic. “But I think he ran into an unstoppable force tonight. When you have a guy like Francis who is a one-in-a-million physical specimen, maybe one in eighty million, right?”

If UFC 260 was the end of the road for Stipe Miocic, he goes down as arguably the greatest heavyweight of all-time and one of the best fighters of all-time. He has the most UFC heavyweight title defenses and title fight wins. Miocic also holds notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski, Alistair Overeem, and Francis Ngannou.

For now, Miocic will be spending time with his family and awaiting the birth of his son. After that, it is possible he decides to continue his fighting career and try and reclaim the heavyweight title for the third time.

Do you think UFC 260 was the last time we saw Stipe Miocic fight?