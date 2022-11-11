Jiri Prochazka reveals he declined having Glover Teixeira rematch in Brazil

Jiri Prochazka reveals the UFC wanted his and Glover Teixeira’s rematch to take place in Brazil.

Teixeira hails from Brazil and the promotion was returning to the country for the first time since 2020 in January for UFC 283. With that, the hope was the UFC would have Teixeira’s potential final fight in his home country.

- Advertisement -

Now, according to Prochazka, the plan was for the fight to happen in Brazil but the champ wasn’t interested in going into enemy territory to defend his belt.

“Yes, we talked, and yes I said no to Rio,” Prochazka said to the media on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The two will headline UFC 282 in Las Vegas, Nevada six months after their Fight of the Year candidate in June in Singapore. Prochazka is also glad to be getting the rematch as he wants to prove he is much better than what he showed in June.

“And this time, I’m glad about what I decided for [the rematch],” Prochazka said on The MMA Hour. “I think, I just want to show my best performance. In the first fight, that was one of the worst performances of all my fighting [career]. I mean, my attitude to the fight. I know I can do better, and like I said, Glover deserves the rematch. That fight was 50-50. I just accept the challenge because there were many voices who called for me to rematch.”

Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC and coming off the fifth-round submission win over Teixeira to win the title. Prior to that, he knocked out Dominick Reyes in his first main event and Volkan Oezdemir. Prochazka is also the former RIZIN light heavyweight champion and in the promotion beat the likes of King Mo, C.B. Dollaway, Vadim Nemkov, and Fabio Maldonado among others.

Would you have liked to see Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 in Brazil?

- Advertisement -