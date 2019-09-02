Jessica Andrade issues statement after loss to Weili Zhang

Jessica Andrade is no longer the UFC strawweight champ.

The Brazilian, who captured the title earlier this year with a slam-induced knockout of Rose Namajunas, surrendered the belt to China’s Weili Zhang at UFC Shenzhen over the weekend. Her TKO loss occurred just 42 seconds into the first round.

Speaking on her official Instagram account, Andrade issued a lengthy statement on this abrupt and surely heartbreaking loss. Despite this setback, she seems to be in a good place mentally, finding inspiration in the careers of Brazilian legends like Jose Aldo and Cris Cyborg.

See what she had to say below:

“I was waiting for a quiet moment to write to you, I want to thank all the true fans and friends for all their support! I’m not sad no, we did everything right, I was very well trained and focused, this was one of the fights that I was better prepared, but unfortunately Zhang’s hand came in first and I fell, then came a sequence of elbows in which I I went out and tried to recover but soon came a knee, and then it was impossible to continue, I am not ashamed because it happens to all fighters one day, it happened to Aldo, Joana, Cyborg with Anderson Silva, Junior Cigano Finally my master @gilliardparana and all @prvaletudo team did all the work very well done! We have nothing to say or try to correct, or at least think we could have done better, because we did the best! What would be the victories if we did not feel the bitter defeat? A champion is not only made of victory, this was not my first loss and certainly will not be the last, I know how to handle all this, with this avalanche of criticism and absurdity that my countrymen are saying, I just want to leave this message. to the critics, * NOBODY TRAINS AND ENTERS THAT OCTOGON TO LOSE * but the profession I chose has these things right, let’s go back, stronger! And we’re not at rock bottom, because it’s not the end of anything, just a fresh start, I have a solid career with 27 fights, I was the first Brazilian to fight in the UFC octagon I’m a veteran in the event and in the world of female MMA , today I became the number 1 in the world, Yes because above me there is only the champion @zhangweilimma who fought very well! And deserves the title. We remain at the top because there is our place, Life goes on! I have amazing people by my side, I can’t wait to go home and rest, stay with friends and family a little, because you who know us really know that these last months was not easy lived 8 tireless months of hard work, but it was all worth it. Today I sleep peacefully because my work was well done, I have given many joys to this Brazilian nation and I have nothing to be ashamed of.” – Jessica Andrade on Instagram.

What do you think is next for Andrade after UFC Shenzhen?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/2/2019.