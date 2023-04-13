Israel Adesanya’s coach eyes Jamahal Hill matchup next for champ-champ status: “Let’s do it’

Eugene Bareman, the head coach of Israel Adesanya, thinks a matchup against Jamahal Hill makes sense for his pupil’s next fight.

In the main event of UFC 287, Adesanya reclaimed his middleweight title with a second-round KO win over Alex Pereira. After the fight, Adesanya said he was done with Pereira as he wanted a fresh matchup, which his coach agrees with.

Although Adesanya thought of potential middleweight challengers, Bareman is eyeing a fight against the light heavyweight champ, Jamahal Hill. Of course, Adesanya moved up to 205lbs to take on Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight belt in a fight he lost by decision so Bareman is hopeful his pupil can become a champ-champ.

“At light heavyweight? Let’s do it, let’s do it… Every fighter that you fight with flaws, and it’s up to the opponent and the team to take advantage of them. Jamahal Hill, I’m not being disrespectful, I haven’t seen him fight yet, I don’t think,” Bareman said to Submission Radio about Israel Adesanya. “But I don’t watch the fights, I just watch my guys fight. I don’t watch UFC fights. I watch my guys fight generally and that’s it. I’m sure he’s a very tough champ. If you’re a world champion, you’re the best of the best. I’m sure he’s a very tough fight. I’ve seen him at the after party, I’m sure he’s a nice fella. But it’s not about that, it’s about challenges, mate. When you get to this level it’s about challenges. Let’s do it. Get it done, get it done, boys.”

Currently, Jamahal Hill does not have his first title defense booked as he is waiting to see when Jiri Prochazka will be able to fight from his injury. But, perhaps if he is out longer than expected, then maybe the UFC looks to make this scrap between Adesanya and Hill.

