Israel Adesanya vows to make UFC 276 fight against Jared Cannonier “look easy”

Israel Adesanya expects to make his UFC 276 title defense against Jared Cannonier look easy.

Adesanya is looking to defend his middleweight title for the fifth time as he headlines the International Fight Week card against Cannonier. The middleweight champ is a sizeable favorite as many expect him to win, but the champ says he wants to make it look easy and prove he is the best.

“UFC 276, I’m gonna make it look easy,” Adesanya wrote in the caption showing a DM between him and UFC middleweight Brad Riddell.

Israel Adesanya has made fights look easy in the past, so it certainly isn’t out of the question he does the same on July 2. However, since dropping down to middleweight Cannonier has been a tough out for anyone as his only loss was to Robert Whittaker in a fight that he had rocked the former champ, proving he is always a tough out.

Adesanya (22-1) is coming off the decision win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in February to defend his belt after defeating Marvin Vettori back in June to get back into the win column after the loss to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. Before the loss, he had beaten Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero to defend his titles after winning the strap by KO over Whittaker.

Jared Cannonier (15-5) is on a two-fight win streak after knocking out Derek Brunson in a violent fashion back at UFC 271. Prior to that, he edged out a five-round decision over Kelvin Gastelum to get back into the win column after losing to Whittaker. He’s currently 5-1 at middleweight and looks to hand Adesanya his first UFC loss at middleweight, but the champ has a much different plan for it.

What do you make of Israel Adesanya saying he will make his UFC 276 fight against Jared Cannonier make easy?

