Israel Adesanya defends Joe Rogan during latest Spotify controversy

Joe Rogan has found an ally in Israel Adesanya amidst his latest Spotify controversy.

The UFC commentator has been in hot water over the last few months due to a variety of scandals. He was first under fire for his controversial comments about the COVID-19 vaccine on his podcast.

However, his latest controversy involves other comments made on his podcast. A compilation video was released last week showing Rogan using racial slurs. Other clips have recently surfaced involving the comedian making jokes with racial undertones.

Rogan has since apologized for both these controversies, much to the chagrin of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The UFC commentator has found another ally in the form of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

At the UFC 271 press conference earlier today, ‘The Last Stylebender’ came to the defense of Joe Rogan. He praised the commentator for being one of the best individuals in the fight game.

“I’m black, I can take this one. There’s a lot of c**** in this game. There’s a lot of snakes in this game, I’ve been in this fight game since 2008. Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf***ers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. F*** the noise, you know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control the man, and he has the largest platform in the world right now.” – said Israel Adesanya at the UFC 271 press conference.

Israel Adesanya is just one of many to come to the comedian’s defense. While many are outraged at Spotify for hosting his podcast on their platform, they’ve also taken Rogan’s side.

While Spotify has since removed certain episodes of his program, they’ve also stated that he will not be silenced or taken off their app.

What do you think about Israel Adesanya’s comments defending Joe Rogan?