Henry Cejudo throws shade at Petr Yan’s two most recent wins: “You might as well just fought Alzheimers”

Henry Cejudo continues to trash-talk current UFC bantamweight, Petr Yan.

Although Cejudo retired and vacated the bantamweight title, he still is paying close attention to the division and the current champ in Yan. He has called Petr a rent-a-champ and now is critiquing his recent wins.

Don’t get your hopes too high triple clown! Can’t wait when you will have balls to come back to give you reality check twitter warrior! Until then stay irrelevant https://t.co/avBJjGJcYG — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 10, 2020

“Can’t wait till you lose to flavor flave stunt double @funkmasterMMA you #rentachamp keep polishing my belt baby,” Cejudo tweeted.

Of course, to no surprise, Petr Yan fired back at Cejudo saying he can’t say anything until he has the balls to come back.

“Don’t get your hopes too high triple clown! Can’t wait when you will have balls to come back to give you reality check twitter warrior! Until then stay irrelevant,” Yan responded.

Shortly after Yan’s response, Henry Cejudo then blasted the champ.

Your last 2 wins were vs Aldo and Faber. You might as well just fought Alzheimers. https://t.co/C1GC2DDv80 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 10, 2020

“Your last 2 wins were vs Aldo and Faber. You might as well just fought Alzheimers,” Cejudo said.

Petr Yan is coming off a fifth-round TKO win over Jose Aldo to win the vacant bantamweight title. Before that, he scored a highlight-reel head kick KO over Urijah Faber at UFC 245. The Russian is undefeated inside the Octagon and also holds notable wins over Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson.

Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, retired from the sport after he TKO’d Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 for the first and only defense of his bantamweight title. Before that, he beat Marlon Moraes to win the vacant belt after scoring a first-round KO over TJ Dillashaw to defend his flyweight title. He also was the one who dethroned Demetrious Johnson’s legendary reign at flyweight.

Although Cejudo is retired, he continues to call out the likes of Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, Cody Garbrandt, and Jake Paul. Many also believe he will eventually come back but for now, he is retired.

Would you like to see Henry Cejudo end his retirement to fight Petr Yan?