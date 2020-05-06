Henry Cejudo outlines his plans following victory at UFC 249, Aljamain Sterling responds

UFC champion Henry Cejudo has outlined his plans following UFC 249 this weekend — with divisional rival Aljamain Sterling taking exception to it.

Cejudo will defend the UFC Bantamweight Championship against former king Dominick Cruz on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to the event itself being controversial, the decision to make Cruz the number one contender has also received quite a bit of pushback.

One man who certainly doesn’t agree with the decision is none other than rising star Aljamain Sterling.

Henry Cejudo says after he beats Dominick Cruz, he wants to stomp Jose Aldo and then he’s coming after “that overgrown midget” Alexander Volkanovski #UFC249 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 5, 2020

Sounds scurrred of the young bloods! 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/LMZkAmOs1W — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 6, 2020

“Sounds scurrred of the young bloods,” Sterling wrote on Twitter, in response to a report about Cejudo’s plans.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that fellow contenders believe “Triple C” is ducking the big challenges that lie ahead of him, with Sterling, Petr Yan and even Cory Sandhagen waiting in the wings as they go after the former two-weight world champion.

Cejudo clearly doesn’t care who he upsets as he continues to flaunt his success at bantamweight, but if he’s unable to get past someone who has been out of action since December 2016, serious questions are going to be raised regarding his ability to stick around at this weight class.

For Sterling, it’s hard not to feel like he’s being overlooked. After his devastating knockout at the hands of Marlon Moraes, he had to scratch and claw in order to get back to where he feels he deserves to be — the top of the division.

But with there being so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, it could be quite some time before we see him back in the Octagon.

All that is left now is to sit back and see what unfolds in what is bound to be a fascinating co-main event this weekend. Sure, the circumstances aren’t ideal, but this is still one of the most unpredictable title fights the UFC has put on in recent memory, and that isn’t an exaggeration.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/5/2020.