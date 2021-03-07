Henry Cejudo breaks down Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan, apologizes to ‘Funkmaster’

Former ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo has shared his breakdown of last night’s UFC 259 bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

Sterling and Yan squared off on last night’s pay-per-view main card and the fight delivered as many expected. After a strong opening round for Sterling, the Russian champion seemingly began to change the tide in round two. By round four it appeared Yan was on route to a possible finish, however an illegal knee spelt an end to the fight and Petr’s title reign.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo recently broke down last night’s bantamweight title fight, here is what ‘Triple C’ had to say:

Breaking down the fight UFC 259@funkmasterMMA vs @PetrYanUFC

”Aljamain Sterling. Aljamain ‘Curling Silver’ Sterling versus the ‘Ugly Potato’ Petr Yan. That fight, I thought Petr Yan was fighting a great fight. I think cudos to him, he was patient, his defense was on. He was well aware of Aljamain’s spinning elbows, kind of knees flying through the middle – even though Aljamain did catch him once. I will say something about Aljamain Sterling,” Henry Cejudo said on Twitter. “He tried to fight the same fight that he fought against Pedro Munhoz and that does not happen in a five round fight. So, if I was to give Aljamain Sterling, ‘Curling Silver’, some advice it is you need to understand your threshold man. You ain’t going to get rid of somebody in three, especially a caliber athlete like Yan. You need to understand your threshold. How you can finish the race correctly within five rounds.”

Henru Cejudo continued:

”Anyhow, he eventually ended up getting hit with an illegal knee and that was that. I do want to apologize to Aljamain, I really do. Because I was a little upset and a little mad, but at the same time… I was more mad at the fact that he ended up doing the interview and then the tweets and I saw the pictures with him with the belt. And man, it just rubbed me the wrong way. But at the end of the day it was an illegal strike by Petr ‘The Ugly Potato’ Yan and for that reason that’s just the way the fight goes. They’re going to have a rematch. I don’t think it’s going to change man.”

