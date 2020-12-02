Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN 19: Hermansson vs. Vettori

The full betting odds have been released for the 11 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 19: Hermansson vs. Vettori.

In the main event, Marvin Vettori steps up on short notice to fight top-ranked Jack Hermansson. Vettori was set to fight Jacare Souza next weekend at UFC 256 and moved up on short notice to fight Vettori, who lost two opponents in Darren Till and Kevin Holland. This should be a great fight with the winner figuring to be in title contention.

In the co-main event, light heavyweight prospect Jahamal Hill takes on the toughest test of his career to date when he fights veteran Ovince Saint Preux. Hill is coming off of a No Contest with Klidson Abreu, while Saint Preux is coming off of an outstanding KO win over Alonzo Menifield. The winner should fit in nicely in the top-15 rankings at 205.

Check out the complete betting odds for UFC on ESPN 19 (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).

UFC on ESPN 19 Odds

Marvin Vettori -160

Jack Hermansson +140

Jamahal Hill -135

Ovince Saint Preux +115

Taila Santos -265

Montana de la Rosa +185

Roman Dolidze -200

John Allan +170

Gian Villante -161

Jake Collier +134

Movsar Evloev -350

Nate Landwehr +285

Jimmy Flick -222

Cody Durden +183

Ilia Topuria -170

Damon Jackson +145

Justin Jaynes -155

Gabriel Benitez +115

Jordan Leavitt -305

Matt Wiman +225

Louis Smolka -135

Jose Quinonez -105

In the headliner, Marvin Vettori opened as a -160 betting favorite. That means a $160 bet would win you $100. As for Jack Hermansson, he opened as a +140 betting underdog. The line opened as a surprise, as many figured that Hermansson would open as the favorite due to his higher ranking. That means a $100 bet would win you $130. In the co-headliner, top prospect Jamahal Hill opened as a -135 betting favorite, while the veteran light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux opened as a +115 betting underdog.

Who do you like for bets at UFC on ESPN 19: Hermansson vs. Vettori?