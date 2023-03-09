Former UFC welterweight contender Mike Swick announces he’s cancer free after beating stage four lymphoblastic lymphoma

Former UFC welterweight contender Mike Swick is officially cancer free.

‘Quick’ has been out of the octagon since a unanimous decision defeat to Alex Garcia in July 2015. That bout ended his UFC career, and he wound up retiring for good as well. Sitting at a professional record of 15-6, he defeated names such as Joe Riggs, Marcus Davis, and Ben Saunders in his MMA career.

However, last year, the former UFC welterweight contender had a fight bigger than any he had in the octagon. He was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma cancer. The cancer is an extremely aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is extremely rare.

Nonetheless, over a year after Mike Swick announced his diagnosis, he is cancer free. The former welterweight announced the news on social media and thanked fans for their constant support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Swick (@mike_swick)

Mike Swick’s announcement read as follows:

“As you can see by the photo, I didn’t wait around for the test results… Very positive I was gonna win this battle somehow. It can come back and I can always get it later in life but I will be much more prepared and ready and can at least always say no matter what, I kicked it’s ass! As you can see from my timeline the last year, it didn’t slow me down. It was tough but keeping a positive mindset and not allowing it to change my life anymore than it had to was important and kept my stress down and life moving forward.

Stage 4 of the most aggressive and deadly form of Lymphoma Leukemia was not an easy thing to hear so young and healthy but I been a fighter since I was a kid and accepted the challenge and knew this post would come one day. Literally from the day I took that first selfie, I couldn’t wait to post this.

I hope it’s inspiring to anyone facing the same situation or similar and if you have any questions comment below or DM me. Many have been fighting this with me and many will be successful and live full happy lives after! Anything I can do to help will just make me more happy! Thanks for all the support! It’s been amazing! Love you all!”

What do you make of this news? What is your favorite Mike Swick fight? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!