Former UFC title challenger John Dodson signs with BKFC

John Dodson is the latest ex-UFC fighter to join Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

On Friday, BKFC took to social media to announce they have signed Dodson to a multi-fight deal. The date and who he will fight in his debut is uncertain but he will likely compete in the bantamweight division which is 135lbs, the champion of that weight class is Johnny Bedford.

🆂🅸🅶🅽🅴🅳 @JohnDodsonMMA is taking off the gloves 👊 pic.twitter.com/ObsdYp7UFe — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) June 3, 2022

Dodson marks just the latest ex-UFC fighter to sign with BKFC and take the gloves off. Recently, the promotion has signed Jimmie Rivera, Mike Perry, Ben Rothwell, and Paige VanZant among countless others. This was also the plan for BKFC as their president David Feldman told BJPENN.com a few years ago that the plan was to be a major player in combat sports.

“I think it is just having these fighters fight for us and talk good about the organization. I can look down our whole roster and say maybe one or two fighters have said something bad about us. But, every promotion has had that,” Feldman said to BJPENN.com. “I think with these fighters, and us treating them good, I think our time is coming. By the end of 2021, we are a major player in combat sports.”

John Dodson (22-13) is coming off a decision win over Francisco Rivera back in April at XMAA 4 after losing a decision to Cody Gibson at XMMA 3 which marked his first fight since his UFC release. He was released from the Las Vegas-based promotion after losing to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 252 which came after he scored a TKO win over Nathaniel Wood.

Dodson fought for the UFC flyweight title twice and lost both times by decision to Demetrious Johnson. In his career, he holds notable wins over Pedro Munhoz, John Moraga, TJ Dillashaw, Tim Elliott, Jussier Formiga, and Eddie Wineland among others. He ended his UFC tenure with a record of 10-7.

