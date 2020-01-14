Former UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis is suing USADA

UFC 246 star Anthony Pettis has revealed that he is using USADA after cutting his finger whilst providing a drug test sample before UFC 241.

Pettis, who will be fighting this weekend in Las Vegas, was referencing an incident that took place a matter of hours before his fight against Nate Diaz this past summer which, in the eyes of some, could have wound up impacting some areas of the fight.

Pettis was speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani prior to his fight on Saturday night against Carlos Diego Ferreira when the issue came to light.

“USADA comes up and says, ‘Hey we need to do a piss test for your drug test.’ I did the first drug test, but it was too diluted, because when you rehydrate there is like too much water in you,” Pettis said (via MMA Mania).

“So they had me do a second drug test, but I had to wait until I could pee again. So it was like an hour and a half before the fight so I had to go again and I told the USADA guy to let’s go get it done,” Pettis added.

“I did the test and I’m closing the first bottle up, it’s like a twist cap. So I’m twisting the cap and I put it inside the plastic bag and I see blood. So I’m just like what the fuck! So I look at my hand and I gashed my hand on the USADA drug test.”

While Pettis still went on to compete, there was some speculation within his team that he could bow out as a direct result of a request from his coaches.

“I couldn’t talk about it because I gave USADA a chance to make it right. So right now we’re going through court, I got to sue them,” he explained.

What do you think of this story from Anthony Pettis?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/14/2020.