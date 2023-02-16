Former UFC fighters Mike Perry, Chad Mendes and Ben Rothwell all set to compete at BKFC event on April 29

Former UFC fighters Mike Perry, Chad Mendes and Ben Rothwell are all set to compete at the BKFC event on April 29th.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card is set to take place in Denver on Saturday, April 29th of this year.

Perry, Mendes and Rothwell are awaiting confirmations from BKFC as to who their opponents will be.

Mike ‘Platinum’ Perry (14-8 MMA) last fought in the UFC in April of 2021 where he was defeated by Daniel Rodriguez (17-3 MMA) by unanimous decision. Perry’s UFC contract expired in the fall of 2021, and he subsequently signed a contract with BKFC.

Speaking with ‘MMA Fighting‘, Mike Perry confirmed the news:

“They said that I would be back as main event in April, and they haven’t released the opponent yet. They said it’s going to be a big name.”

“That’s the thing about me. They can just be like, ‘Mike’s going to fight in April, we’re going to set it down in stone and when we find out who it’s going to be, we’re going to call him up and he’s going to come out.’ I’m easy. I just want to scrap it out.”

Chad ‘Money’ Mendes (18-5 MMA) last fought in the UFC in December of 2018 where he was defeated by Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) via TKO. Following the loss, Mendes retired from the sport. In August of 2021, Mendes signed a multi-year deal with BKFC.

Ben Rothwell, 41, (39-14 MMA) last fought in the UFC in November of 2021, where he lost to Marco Rogerio de Lima (20-8 MMA) via TKO. The heavyweight veteran parted ways with the UFC in March of 2022 and went on to sign with BKFC a month later. ‘Big Ben’ scored a nasty knockout in his BKFC debut (see that here).

Are you looking forward to seeing Perry, Mendes and Rothwell back in action this April?

