Eryk Anders going back to his “grappling roots” ahead of Jun Yong Park fight: “I can find a finish there as well”

Eryk Anders is looking to showcase that he is a well-rounded fighter at UFC Vegas 55.

Anders is set to return at UFC Vegas 55 against Jun Yong Park in what should be a very fan-friendly fight. Anders is coming off a submission loss to Andre Muniz back in December and for ‘Ya Boi’ he’s excited for this matchup as he knows Park is a game opponent.

“I’ve seen him fight a couple of times, he’s a guy who finds ways to win,” Anders said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It didn’t work out so well for him in his last fight, I guess that’s why we are fighting because they usually match the losers with the losers and the winners with the winners. He’s game, he’s a fighter, it should be a fun one.”

Heading into the fight, Anders is back at ‘Fight Ready’ and throughout this training camp, he has gone back to focusing on his grappling. He already knows his striking and power is there, so for him, he wants to be more well-rounded and pose a threat on the ground which will lead him to getting his hand raised.

“I’m ready for the fight wherever it goes and really getting back to my jiu-jitsu roots and grappling roots,” Anders said. “Wherever the fight takes place, I’m always looking for the finish, just sharpening my grappling skills so if the fight is on the ground, I can find a finish there as well.”

If Eryk Anders gets his hand raised over Jun Yong Park at UFC Vegas 55, he isn’t sure where that puts him in the division. But, the plan for the former Alabama football player is to get two more fights this year and start working his way up into the middleweight ranks.

“I don’t think it does much, to be honest. I’ll take home both cheques, I’m buying another house,” Anders said. “As far as my ranking, it doesn’t do much but as far as what I’m trying to do in accumulating wealth and assets, a win is much better…

“I like to stay at middleweight, but I can’t predict the future. All I know is my next fight is on May 21, I want to fight two or three times a year. Show up and get this win and I can call my shots I think,” Anders concluded.

Who do you think will win, Eryk Anders or Jun Yong Park?