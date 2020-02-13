Donald Cerrone shares home address, challenges troll to ‘show up’

Donald Cerrone is easily one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, but there are still some fight fans out there that count themselves among his haters.

One of those fans got vocal on one of Cerrone’s recent Instagram posts, encouraging the fighter to retire and pursue another career path.

Cerrone, never one to take any guff, quickly responded by sharing his home address and inviting this troll to come on over and try his luck.

This exchange has since been deleted, but The Sun was able to capture it before it was wiped from the World Wide Web.

Here’s how it happened:

User Timmuts commented: “Maybe it’s a good idea to start a new carreer [sic]. Like driving snowscooters… because clearly fighting is not something for you.”

Cerrone wrote: “Tell ya what I live at [hidden for privacy], NM 87015. Come on down to the ranch and try your luck with someone that sucks at fighting?? I’ll leave the gate open for ya?? But you a scared little bitch that talks shit on IG, so show up let’s just see what kinda man you are.”

Unsurprisingly, the commenter in question failed to accept this invitation from Donald Cerrone. Furthermore, he allegedly didn’t even respond. That’s what we call talking the talk without walking the walk — something nobody can accuse Cerrone of doing.

Cerrone holds a host of UFC records, including most fights, most finishes, most head-kick finishes, most knockdowns, and most post-fight bonuses. Suffice it to say that, despite his recent losses to Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor, he’s an absolute legend and possibly a future entrant into the UFC Hall of Fame. His latest online hater, meanwhile, probably works in the dish pit at a truck stop and lives with his Mom.

What do you think of this exchange between Donald Cerrone and his online hater?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/13/2020.