Donald Cerrone says he’s fighting for “legacy” now: “I don’t have to worry about impressing anyone”

Donald Cerrone says he’s fighting for himself and his legacy now and doesn’t care what anyone thinks about him.

Cerrone is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 274 against Joe Lauzon in a crucial fight for both of their careers as Dana White says this will be it for the loser. ‘Cowboy’ enters the fight on a six-fight winless streak but he says his mindset has changed for this one and he’s eager to prove it.

“Let’s do everything that I need to do to be successful, so there’s no questions in my mind, ‘Shoulda, woulda, could’ve.’ Let’s do what I needed to do to get to the UFC back in the day,” Cerrone said at UFC 274 media day. “Let’s f*****g earn your keep, let’s be here, let everybody know you f*cking belong here that you aren’t here on just a wimp. Then I also look at the flip coin of that and also say, I have nothing else to prove. I’ve set records. I’ve been here, I’ve stayed here, I’ve done what I needed to do. I look at myself in the mirror, I’m here for legacy now.

“This is just for me, which is f*****g even cooler. I don’t have to worry about impressing anyone anymore. That’s done, nor do I care,” Cerrone continued. “I’m at the age now where you like me if you don’t, I don’t give a f**k. This is for me, this is legacy. I want to look myself in the mirror and be like, ‘You did everything you could and that’s why I’m still here, right?’ Where the last two years, I did nothing I had to do. I’d just go to train. I’m not making f*****g excuses, I just didn’t do what I need to do. Preparation is a direct fact of what my career has spiraled into. So it’s time to rectify that and fight for legacy baby.”

As Donald Cerrone says, he has a ton of records as he’s tied for most wins in UFC history, is second in finishes, has the third most fights, and is tied for the most post-fight bonuses. Although many think his legacy is already secured, ‘Cowboy’ believes there is more to be done.

