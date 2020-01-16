Donald Cerrone responds to claims that he chokes in big fights

Donald Cerrone has won a lot of fights during his time in the UFC. More than anyone, in fact. That being said, he’s come up short in a few big fights, which has led some fans to suggest he cracks under pressure.

Speaking at a Wednesday press conference ahead of his UFC 246-headlining fight with Conor McGregor, Cerrone addressed these concerns.

He believes his fight with McGregor is as big as they come—and that pressure should be very high as a result—and says he intends to win it all the same.

“He’s the two-time, belt-holding champ, so you could definitely say this is, to date, the toughest battle,” Cerrone said (via MMA Fighting). “I’m stoked, man, because this is, ‘Cowboy, can you fight the big fight? You never make it on the big fight.’ Well, motherf**ker, here’s the biggest one. Let’s see.”

Cerrone also addressed the widespread opinion that he’d be wise to drag his fight with McGregor to the mat and hunt for a submission. He says it’s not that simple, and reiterated that he intends to battle McGregor on the feet.

“For all you analysts and experts that are out there asking these questions, you would be f**king stupid to think this man doesn’t have a wrestling defense, or some kind of grappling defense, so for me to just walk in and just go, ‘Oh, I’m going to take him down and submit him,’ get a f**king real life, man,” Cerrone said. “We’re going to go there and fight our asses off. That’s what’s going to happen.”

What do you think of these comments from Donald Cerrone? Do you think he can spring the upset on Conor McGregor at UFC 246 this weekend?

