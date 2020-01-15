Donald Cerrone on Conor McGregor’s $80 million payday: ‘Throw Cowboy a little bit of that grease’

Donald Cerrone was asked what he thinks about Conor McGregor saying he will make $80 million this weekend at UFC 246, suggesting he be given some of it.

McGregor said earlier this week that he is going to make $80 million for his comeback fight to the Octagon against Cerrone. He also said he made $50 million for his fight at UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC has not confirmed those numbers, but as the sport’s biggest star, it’s not crazy to think McGregor is in line for a huge payday.

Speaking to the media, Cerrone was asked what he thinks about McGregor’s record payday. Here’s what he said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

I asked @CowboyCerrone about Conor McGregor's claims of an $80 million payday at #UFC246 and his answer was a classic. pic.twitter.com/D3wlcchIvC — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 15, 2020

“Hey man, f*cking good for you. Good for you. If you want to kick Cowboy a little bit of that, like a percentage, that’d be even cooler. But like I said, if that’s a real number, f*cking right on man. That means I did something right and he did something right and we’re selling a hell of a fight, right? So right on man, good for you,” Cerrone said.

“Throw Cowboy a little bit of that grease when you’re done.”

Cerrone is also expected to make the biggest payday of his UFC career. This is the first time that he will be given the privilege of headlining a pay-per-view card, and against a legitimate superstar in McGregor nonetheless. Of course, it likely won’t be anywhere near the reported $80 million that McGregor claims he’ll make, but it should still be a good night for Cerrone either way.

UFC 246 takes place this Saturday, January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event sees McGregor meet Cerrone in a five-round welterweight bout while the co-main event is a rematch between women’s bantamweight contenders Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. A lightweight bout between Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira kicks off the PPV card.

Do you believe Conor McGregor when he says he will be paid $80 million for his fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246?