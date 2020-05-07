Donald Cerrone discusses occasional inability to show up for fights, says he has seen a sports psychiatrist

UFC veteran Donald Cerrone has revealed that he has spoken to a sports psychiatrist regarding his occasional inconsistency in the Octagon.

It’s safe to say that many fans were disappointed to see “Cowboy” fall to Conor McGregor in the manner that he did back in January, with the general consensus being that he simply didn’t show up on the night. Cerrone even acknowledged that his head wasn’t in the right place himself.

During a recent interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Cerrone spoke about what he’s done in order to try and rectify this issue that he’s been dealing with for years.

Cowboy Cerrone discussed the occasional inability to turn it on prior to a fight, something that has plagued him for his entire career.



“I’ve tried my entire career to figure out what I can do,” Cerrone said. “I’ve tried sports psychiatrists, working on things in the locker room, we’re trying man, we’re still trying to actively figure it out. It sucks.

“I’ve had three or four different guys that I’ve worked with to try and figure it out, it’s just tough man, it’s all a mental thing,” Cerrone continued. “That’s what it comes down to. There’s nobody to blame but me.

“It’s f***ing insane, man. 12 weeks, 8 weeks, 6 weeks leading up to the fight you feel like a f***ing savage killer and your mind is right – or it’s not, and those days aren’t as good as you want it to be,” Cerrone concluded. “Then, it’s weird, you walk into that arena, lights, camera, action, and sometimes you’re just not there. It’s like you’re trying to get the car out of first gear and it’s just grinding into second, and you can’t find the gear man.”

Donald Cerrone is set to return to action this Saturday night as he prepares to go head to head with Anthony Pettis at UFC 249. The two men first fought back in January 2013 when “Showtime” was able to secure the win via TKO in just over two minutes as Cerrone goes in search of revenge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/7/2020.