Diego Sanchez continues to battle for his life in hospital: “No fight camp or opponent has dominated me like this

UFC legend Diego Sanchez remains hospitalized while enduring what he calls the “biggest fight of a fighters life”.

The former UFC lightweight title challenger, Sanchez (30-13 MMA), took to social media last week where he shared a photo from a hospital bed revealing he has both pneumonia and COVID-19.

Pneumonia Covid never give up pic.twitter.com/QshVGYiUvW — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

“Pneumonia / Covid never give up.” – Diego Sanchez captioned the photo.

Blood clots in both my legs — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

“Blood clots in both my legs.”

As noted above, the illnesses have caused Diego to develop blood clots in both of his legs in addition to other symptoms.

Despite his current health situation, Diego Sanchez remains confident that he will eventually be able to make a full recovery. ‘The Nightmare’ provided fans with the following health update earlier this evening.

This has been the fight of a fighters life no fight camp or opponent has dominated me like this. It’s been a long fight last night I think I finally win a round with the help of my corner God, Jesus, Holy Spirit & the many candles prayers lit in the hearts of my loved ones #faith — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 29, 2021

“This has been the fight of a fighters life no fight camp or opponent has dominated me like this. It’s been a long fight last night I think I finally win a round with the help of my corner God, Jesus, Holy Spirit & the many candles prayers lit in the hearts of my loved ones. Faith.” – Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

Diego Sanchez last competed at UFC 253 in September of 2020, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jake Matthews.

The former TUF 1 winner was recently being courted by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships, but so far nothing has been made official. Obviously given his current health issues, it could be quite some time before fans get a chance to see ‘The Nightmare’ compete again.

We here at BJPenn.com wish Diego Sanchez all the best in his recovery from these health issues.