Darren Till rips Mike Perry for chiming in on his Instagram

Darren Till and Mike Perry continue to prove why they need their own Netflix documentary after their latest Instagram back and forth.

Perry and Till started off as rivals, and at one point were viewed as potential opponents for one another. Since then, however, they’ve developed something of a friendship that often has hilarious results.

As is the humor of both men, they like to throw a bit of banter at one another from time to time.

See one of their latest exchanges, which occured in the replies to one of Till’s Instagram posts, below.

@darrentill2 is the funniest cunt on the internet pic.twitter.com/ihKXsiaEKY — Craig Davidson (@craigdavidson_1) April 15, 2020

View this post on Instagram Tag a 5k time liar 😂😭 A post shared by @ darrentill2 on Apr 15, 2020 at 12:25pm PDT

Why the UFC hasn’t put together some kind of reality TV show featuring these two men is a mystery to us all, but either way, they serve up some great entertainment value in these difficult times.

The future of Perry as a UFC prospect has been called into question by many over the course of the last twelve months after he suffered back to back defeats against Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

In both bouts, Perry endured notable injuries that could set back his progress in the welterweight division.

Till, on the other hand, seems to be turning a corner of sorts. He had back to back losses of his own to deal with in late 2018 and early 2019, being finished by Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal. Finally, in November 2019, he made the decision to move up to middleweight — diving in at the deep end with a huge decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in New York City.

He’s been heavily linked with a fight against Robert Whittaker, with initial reports suggesting that he was being targeted for the UFC Dublin main event alongside “Bobby Knuckles”.

Regardless of whether or not we see either man take part in a Fight Island or UFC Apex event in the not so distant future, we’re just happy that they’re keeping everyone smiling on Instagram.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/16/2020.