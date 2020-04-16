Conor McGregor and Sinead O’Connor get in heated debate over coronavirus

Irish superstars Connor McGregor and Sinead O’Connor have engaged in a Twitter debate over the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer O’Connor accused McGregor of racism and xenophobia after he tweeted a message, encouraging Irish citizens to take up 1500 farming jobs. The former champion’s announcement was a response to an article published in the Irish Independent, that claimed the farming industry would be flying in thousands of foreign workers to complete the harvest. The original post by the newspaper has since been deleted, but “The Notorious” encouraged Irish natives to step up.

“Men and Women, WE ARE HIRING,” declared Conor McGregor. “I need 1,500 labourers ready to work in our amazing food and agriculture industry. Flying in 1,500 people from the outside world, at this point in time, will break the chains of all command.”

Men and Women, WE ARE HIRING ☘️

I need 1,500 labourers ready to work in our amazing food and agriculture industry.

Please send all C.V’s to @LeoVaradkar and @michaelcreed.

Flying in 1,500 people from the outside world, at this point in time, will break the chains of all command. https://t.co/CQXbtkdFNx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

O’Connor has used her fame to become an outspoken political and social advocate. This week was no different as she took exception with the fighter’s comments and slammed him in a chain of tweets.

“Could you please elucidate me as to what exactly you are referring when you say the chains of command?” Asked O’Connor. “Which you say will be broken if immigrant workers come to help farmers. What exactly are the chains of command?”

@TheNotoriousMMA Could you please elucidate me as to what exactly you are referring when you say "the chains of command? Which you say will be broken if immigrant workers come to help farmers. What exactly are the chains of command? — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

“Are you on something?” added the Nothing Compares 2 U singer. “Because you sound like a slave owner more with each passing year. I mean, I love you an all, but like, what the f*ck racist sh*t you been swallowing? Where has the real Conor gone? Because I know your mama didn’t raise you to be any kind of racist.”

@TheNotoriousMMA Because you sound like a slave owner more with each passing year. I mean, I love you an all, but like, what the fuck racist shit you been swallowing? Where has the real Conor gone? Because I know your mama didn't raise you to be any kind of racist. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

Throughout his fighting career, Conor McGregor has shared an appreciation for the singer. During his UFC 189 title fight against Chad Mendes, O’Connor sang the walk-in for her Irish comrade. Their high regard for one another has since fallen flat, as O’Connor admitted she is “ashamed” of the fighter’s behavior. That includes previous insults made by McGregor to his former opponent and boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather

“If you think you’re helping Irish people by stoking xenophobia, you seriously need help yourself,” she added. “Your remarks to Mayweather made me ashamed of you to be honest. But I said nothing. But this “chain of all command” remark is dangerous. You ought withdraw it.”

@TheNotoriousMMA If you think you're helping Irish people by stoking xenophobia, you seriously need help yourself. Your remarks to Mayweather. made me ashamed of you to be honest. But I said nothing. But this "chain of all command remark" is dangerous. You ought withdraw it. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

McGregor responded by denying racism and he highlighted the risk of using transportation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will refuse to listen to ‘don’t move more than 2k from home’ yet air and sea ports, where the virus first entered, remain fully open” said McGregor. “With upwards of 1k passengers in and out daily. It is equivalent to pushing and pulling at the same time. That command cannot be followed. How?

“On top of this, there are now 1500 labourers being sourced to fly in from abroad to work in our agriculture industry. At this time? Too dangerous. Too risky. Also, I’m sure we have 1500 out of work labourers at the ready. On soil. It simply makes no sense what is being touted.

On top of this, there are now 1500 labourers being sourced to fly in from abroad to work in our agriculture industry. At this time?

Too dangerous. Too risky.

Also, I’m sure we have 1500 out of work labourers at the ready. On soil.

It simply makes no sense what is being touted. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

Nothing whatsoever to do with immigrants.

At this time it is crazy to even suggest anything other than essential medical equipment/personnel be flown in. Everything else must be halted.

Even food. We have food here.

We must shut shop Sinead.

For now, not forever. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

“Nothing whatsoever to do with immigrants,” The Notorious concluded. “At this time it is crazy to even suggest anything other than essential medical equipment/personnel be flown in. Everything else must be halted. Even food. We have food here. We must shut shop Sinead. For now, not forever.”

The Irishman’s response was not enough to satisfy O’Connor who continued to accuse him of xenophobic behavior.

“Shut [your] gob would be better,” O’Connor declared. “Man, I just get pissed about people going on about immigrants. Always full of gaslighting excuses. Saying they aren’t xenophobic when they clearly are. We ought be grateful any human being fleeing for their life thought we were worth coming to.”

shut gob would be better — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

Man, I just get pissed about people going on about immigrants. Always full of gaslighting excuses. Saying they aren't xenophobic when they clearly are. We ought be grateful any human being fleeing for their life thought we were worth coming to. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

Do you think Sinead O’Connor is right to call out Conor McGregor’s comments as xenophobic? Let us know in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/16/2020.