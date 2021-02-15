Darren Till, Mike Perry bicker over sparring session in hilarious Instagram call

Fan favorite UFC fighters Darren Till and Mike Perry had a hilarious, profanity-riddled exchange on Instagram over the weekend.

The main topic of conversation was their infamous sparring session. While the pair were all smiles throughout the call, they certainly seem to disagree on who had the upper hand when they shared the mats.

See their full Instagram conversation below:

Mike Perry and Darren Till have had a complicated relationship over the years, to say the very least.

The pair initially started out as rivals, later became friends—which is when their infamous sparring session occurred—then regressed back into rivals. Today, they one again seem to be on good terms, as most of their trash talk feels pretty good-natured.

While many fans have expressed interest in seeing Till and Perry fight over the years, that’s looking increasingly unlikely.

After losing a pair of fights to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal, Till hiked up to the middleweight division. In his first middleweight fight, he picked up a decision win over former interim title challenge Kelvin Gastelum, immediately establishing himself as a contender in the weight class. While he’s now riding a decision loss to Robert Whittaker, he remains one of the division’s best fighters.

Mike Perry, on the other hand, still competes in the welterweight division, but has hit a definite rough patch. In his last fight, he gave up a decision to Tim Means. While he defeated Mickey Gall by decision in his next most recent fight, that victory was preceded by a pair of tough losses to ranked contenders in Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque. Today, though he remains one of the most popular fighters in the welterweight division, he’s in definite need of a win.

What do you think of this latest entertaining exchange between Mike Perry and Darren Till? Do you think the pair will ever meet in the UFC’s Octagon?