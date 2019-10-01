Daniel Cormier meditates on decision to fight again: ‘I’m ready to feel it one last time’

At a to-be-determined date in the near future, former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will step into the cage with the man who recently ended his title reign, Stipe Miocic. No matter how the fight unfolds, he’ll then walk out of the cage for a final time.

From the sounds of it, Cormier’s head in a good place as this final fight approaches. He made a quick but introspective comment on this ultimate challenge on social media on Tuesday.

Few understand what this moment truly feels like. All eyes on me. So much goes into this. I love it. I have felt it 25 times. And I’m ready to feel it one last time. pic.twitter.com/frixAn4pNJ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 1, 2019

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are tied 1-1 across two previous bouts. The pair’s most recent fight occurred at UFC 241, when Miocic defeated Cormier by fourth-round TKO to reclaim the UFC heavyweight title. Their first fight occurred one year prior. On that occasion, Cormier won by first-round knockout to kickstart his own reign as the heavyweight king.

At present, it’s not clear when the pair’s tie-breaking trilogy fight will occur, as Miocic is currently recovering from an eye injury he sustained in his latest fight with Cormier. Whatever the case, the fight will go down as a big one.

“The next one will be the last one, but it has to be Stipe, no one else matters,” Cormier said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show recently, discussing the matchup. “Yes, they want to make that fight, they want me to fight Stipe again. It was a fantastic fight, it was a fantastic fight for all the wrong reasons, it didn’t have to be a fantastic fight, but it was.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/1/2019.