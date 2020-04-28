Daniel Cormier claims he looks like Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock” responds

Daniel Cormier believes he looks like Dwayne Johnson.

Cormier, who is the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion has recently admitted to gaining a few pounds during quarantine. But, that didn’t stop “DC” from putting some input into an ESPN poster that made him look like The Rock.

“So here’s the deal, I was shown three copies…the poster,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani on ESPN (via Heavy). “The first one was a little pudgy, you know, then I said ‘Make him a little less pudgy’ and then he made him a little less pudgy. And then I said ‘Shave his head. Make his face look like mine but like The Rock, and then I want my body to look like The Rock.”

Helwani seemingly laughed it off but Cormier says people are just jealous he looks like The Rock and they don’t.

“Don’t hate,” Cormier said. “People are hatin’ because I look like Dwayne Johnson. It’s not my fault that there’s a very strong resemblance between me and The Rock.”

But, it turns out, Daniel Cormier is not the only one who sees the resemblance as Dwayne Johnson took to social media to say he and DC look like twins.

Maaan this gave me a good laugh. Me and my brother @dc_mma are pretty much identical twins. Get over people. Sheeesh 😂💪🏾 #LikeLookingInTheMirror @arielhelwani https://t.co/6QUcQFlZ5V — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2020

“Maaan this give me a good laugh. Me and my brother @dc_mma [Daniel Cormier] are pretty much identical twins. Get over people. Sheeesh. #LikeLookingInTheMirror,” Johnson responded.

Daniel Cormier is currently preparing for his retirement fight against Stipe Miocic later this year. He says he’s fine that he’ll have his retirement fight with no fans in attendance as all he cares about is getting the belt back.

Dwayne Johnson, meanwhile, is no stranger to MMA as he is often at events and even strapped the BMF belt around Jorge Masvidal’s waist at UFC 244.

Do you think Daniel Cormier looks like Dwayne Johnson? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/27/2020.