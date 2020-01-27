Daniel Cormier aims to fight Stipe Miocic this summer, won’t accept anything else

Daniel Cormier is hoping to put an end to his rivalry with Stipe Miocic this summer, and won’t be accepting any other matchup offers.

Cormier and Miocic are tied 1-1 across two previous fights. Cormier won the first fight, in July of 2018, by first-round knockout, claiming the heavyweight title for himself. Miocic won the rematch, in August of 2019, by fourth-round TKO to reclaim the belt.

Cormier had planned to retire in March of 2019, but delayed his retirement for the rematch with Miocic. He says a tie-breaking trilogy fight with the current champ is the only fight he’ll continue to delay his retirement for.

Cormier opened up on this subject on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday (via Aaron Bronsteter of TSN).

.@dc_mma tells @arielhelwani that he doesn't feel like fighting anyone but Miocic and that his last fight will be for the HW title or he's not going to fight. Cormier said he probably shouldn't have fought last Aug. for health reasons, but didn't want to keep Stipe waiting. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 27, 2020

Cormier: "I've always admired (Stipe) for being honourable and the honourable thing to do would be to fight again & put an end to this trilogy" Cormier hopes to compete in summer, says he's got a ton of projects that will sustain him financially, but the fight isn't about money — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 27, 2020

“I’ve always admired (Stipe) for being honourable and the honourable thing to do would be to fight again & put an end to this trilogy,” Cormier said.

Cormier also implored Miocic to accept a rematch on the UFC Raleigh broadcast last weekend.

“I mean Stipe and I are going to fight next. That’s exactly what’s supposed to happen. It’s what’s gonna happen,” Cormier said. “I know they’re saying they want something new — well, hell, I wanted something new after I beat him and I gave him a rematch.

“So it’s only right to do the right thing. You’re honorable, right Stipe? You’re a fireman, you save lives. You do the right thing all the time, right? Do the right thing and give me my rematch.”

Unfortunately for Cormier, Miocic’s manager Jim Walter says the champion wants to fight someone new next.

“After his health is cleared, we hope to have Stipe back in competition this year in a fight that makes sense and against an opponent that Stipe has not beaten before,” Walter said. “He is more than wiling to defend his belt. If an opportunity presents itself outside the UFC, Tyson Fury and Stipe spoke face-to-face in Las Vegas at the Conor McGregor fight.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/27/2020.