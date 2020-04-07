Dana White securing private island for events, adds UFC 249 fighters will be tested for Covid-19

UFC president Dana White is working on securing a private island for upcoming UFC cards and also said fighters at UFC 249 will be tested for coronavirus.

TMZ Sports reported on Monday night that White is close to locking up a private island to host upcoming UFC events. This would not include UFC 249 and UFC Nebraska, which are both tentatively scheduled to move to another location that hasn’t been announced. After the next two months of UFC cards are held in that mystery location, White plans on holding UFC events on a private island every week after that.

White plans on flying the fighters and their teams in on private plans to this mysterious island. As of right now, there’s no telling where this island will be located.

As for UFC 249, White said that the promotion will test all the fighters on the card for the coronavirus, which is something fans and media were concerned about. As well as the fighters, production staff will also be tested for the coronavirus. According to White, health and safety is the highest priority right now for the UFC.

Monday has been an absolutely crazy day for MMA news, with White announcing the full UFC 249 card including a main event interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. But the idea of a private island holding UFC events came out of nowhere. Fans always joked that the UFC could hold its fights on a barge in the middle of the ocean, and it seems like this is as close to that as it’s going to come. Say what you want about White, but his determination to keep the UFC alive has been fun to watch.

