Dana White says he doesn’t “give a f*ck” about coronavirus protocol criticism

UFC president Dana White said he doesn’t “give a f*ck” about the criticism of the UFC’s coronavirus protocol from the New York Times.

The NYT obtained the coronavirus protocol that was supposed to be upheld by everyone connected to the UFC Jacksonville events, but not everything was. For example, White was supposed to wear a mask at all times and he didn’t. As well, post-fight interviews in the Octagon at UFC 249 were supposed to be conducted at a distance, but UFC commentator Joe Rogan was close to the fighters when he conducted them.

Speaking to the media after the UFC Jacksonville event on Wednesday, White was asked what he thought about the NYT’s report. Here’s what the UFC bossman said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“F*ck that guy. F*ck that guy. You know what happened with that guy? That guy who’s never covered the sport was writing a story about Endeavor (UFC’s parent company) and then the UFC was one of the Endeavor … you know. And what happened when this guy and this paper covered the UFC – when they’ve never covered it before? What do you think happened?” White said.

“This f*cking story was huge. They did killer traffic. Now they’re writing stories, three a week, and they’re posting live results. I don’t care what this guy thinks or what he has to say, what he writes. Good for him, he’s pulling traffic.”

White has been extremely combative towards the media in the last several months due to the mounting criticism of the UFC during the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Times was very critical in their report so it’s not a surprise to see White upset about what they wrote, even if it was based on facts. But despite all the criticism, White continues to run events and say he doesn’t care what anyone else thinks about what the UFC is doing.

What do you think about these remarks from Dana White?