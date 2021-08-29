Dana White responds following assault threats from Jake Paul

Dana White has responded after Jake Paul suggested that their bitter feud would end with the UFC President knocked unconscious.

Paul (3-0) is set to square off with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (0-0) on August 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The boxing match, which is scheduled for eight rounds, has drawn criticism from the brash UFC boss.

Dana White has repeatedly downplayed Paul’s previous wins and recently shared a harsh assessment of Jake’s upcoming opponent in Woodley.

“I keep not wanting to do this (but) Tyron Woodley is 40 years old. He hasn’t won a fight in three years, in something that he’s actually supposed to be good at. And now he’s going to go box. How do you sell that fight? Lots of other things other than the sh*t that should matter. ‘I’m making millions of dollars, this is the biggest payday ever, Jake Paul will say mean things about me, pay your fighters,’” Dana White told reporters following UFC 263. “It’s a bunch of BS.”

Since then, Paul has gone out of his way to highlight how Dana White and company are ripping off UFC fighters with by taking home the majority of all profits.

The YouTube sensation, Jake Paul, even went as far as to foot bills for a struggling female UFC fighter.

With the pairs rivalry now as tense as ever, Jake Paul recently suggested that he expects his feud with Dana White will eventually end with the UFC boss unconscious.

White addressed Paul’s threats following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 35 event in Nevada.

“Jake Paul can get in line with all of the others that want to assault me,” Dana White said. “No (it doesn’t bother me), it’s just part of the business.”

Do you think Paul is getting under the skin of the UFC President?