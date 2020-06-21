Dana White confirms Adesanya vs. Costa and Miocic vs. Cormier 3: “The fights we have lined up for summer are just awesome!”

UFC president Dana White confirmed Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 as well as a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

The UFC has a number of high-profile fights lined up this summer, including Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns headlining UFC 251 on Fight Island in July, plus a really exciting middleweight fight between rivals Darren Till and Robert Whittaker planned for later this summer. The UFC intends on holding four shows at Fight Island in July before heading back to the UFC Apex in its home base of Las Vegas, Nevada, in August.

In addition to the aforementioned bouts, the world’s leading MMA promotion is also set to have Miocic and Cormier fight for a third time at UFC 252 in August, not to mention the promotion is targeting a middleweight bout between Adesanya and Costa, with those two as TUF coaches also being a possibility if the money can be worked out. UFC president Dana White confirmed both of those fight during the UFC on ESPN 11 media scrum.

Dana White confirms Adesanya and Costa will fight each other for the UFC middleweight title 🔥 Plus, the UFC are planning for an insane list of fights in August 👀 pic.twitter.com/enClxRj23n — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 20, 2020

“I was talking to (UFC reporter) Megan Olivi and I was laying out how champions are fighting No. 1 contenders right now like all across the board, which is cool. The fights that we have lined up for this summer are awesome. August is ridiculous, August is insane. You know how that usually works out, is we end the year going into the fall, there’s always killer fights heading into the fall, too,” White said.

“With all the madness that’s going on in this world right now, this thing is so good right now. Everything is so good right now in the UFC world.”

The UFC officially announced on Saturday night at UFC on ESPN 11 that UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 will headline the pay-per-view event on August 15 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion has not yet confirmed when Adesanya vs. Costa will take place, but White confirmed with the media that is the fight the UFC is targeting.

“Oh yeah, yeah. That fight’s happening,” White said of Adesanya vs. Costa.

Costa said this week that he wants $15 million to fight Adesanya and coach TUF against him, so it remains to be seen if the UFC can come to a deal. But White said the UFC intends on having him fight Adesanya, so hopefully, that deal can happen soon.

Are you as excited as Dana White is for this summer of UFC fights?