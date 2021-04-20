Dana White addresses the UFC middleweight title picture following Robert Whittaker’s beatdown of Kelvin Gastelum

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that he believes Robert Whittaker should be next in line to face Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title.

Whittaker is coming off the back of an impressive win over Kelvin Gastelum this past weekend with many believing it’s the best he’s ever looked in the UFC. The victory goes nicely alongside his recent successes against Darren Till and Jared Cannonier with many believing he’s the natural No. 1 contender at 185 pounds.

During a recent interview, White made it clear that while he thinks Whittaker should be next, he also isn’t ruling out the possibility of giving a shot to Marvin Vettori.

Dana on who faces Adesanya next: It should absolutely be Robert Whittaker, but if Robert Whittaker isn't ready Vettori is absolutely the next guy in line. — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) April 20, 2021

“It should absolutely be Robert Whittaker, but if Robert Whittaker isn’t ready Vettori is absolutely the next guy in line.”

Vettori is on an impressive run of his own but when it comes down to strength of schedule, the edge has to be given to Whittaker.

Both men have fought against and lost to Israel Adesanya in the past but based on what they’ve said, we can’t imagine they’re all too afraid of a rematch.

Robert Whittaker, in particular, has been painted to be someone who isn’t really all that interested in pursuing the middleweight crown again – but the man himself confirmed that wasn’t true during his post-fight media obligations.

Dana White wants to keep things moving and with Australia & New Zealand being two nations that have done a great job of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, it only makes sense for Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 to take place down under.

Still, even with that seemingly being inevitable, Vettori is still waiting around the next corner.

Do you think Robert Whittaker should get the next shot at Israel Adesanya? If so, when do you believe the fight will be made? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!