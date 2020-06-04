Cynthia Calvillo responds to fans criticizing her main event fight with Jessica Eye

On June 13, Cynthia Calvillo will step into the Octagon with former UFC flyweight title challenger Jessica Eye. The pair’s headliner will serve as the evening’s main event.

Not everybody is happy about that.

Since the fight was announced, many fans have complained about its position atop the card, arguing that it’s not exactly main event material.

Calvillo has heard these gripes, and has a message for the people behind them.

“When it happened, I was like, ‘I’m gonna take it,’” Calvillo told MMA Fighting’s What the Heck show. “I know a lot of people don’t agree with it but, honestly, F y’all to tell you the truth. What was I supposed to say, ‘No guys. I don’t agree with this main event. I don’t know why you guys did this, we’re not gonna do it?’ No, of course we’re gonna take it. As fighters and where we’re at, whoever would be in my position would absolutely, 100 percent take that fight. And if you guys want to shit on it, then go ahead. I guarantee you motherfuckers would do it.”

While Calvillo leapt at the chance to fight Eye in the headliner of this June 13 card, she admits she was surprised when the opportunity was offered.

“Honestly, to tell you the truth, I, myself, was very surprised that this happened,” Calvillo said. “Especially considering that I had missed weight the last fight, my track record has been a little bit off these last couple of times.

“I haven’t put on the best performances—getting a draw and missing weight—and I knew it was a strange situation with COVID. I mean, I had to pull out of the other fight because this sh*t’s been going on. I was just happy I would get something.”

Do you think Cynthia Calvillo and Jessica Eye belong in the June 13 main event?