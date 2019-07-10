Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie in the works for October 12

Cub Swanson will look to snap his four-fight losing streak when he takes on jiu-jitsu ace, Kron Gracie on October 12. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Swanson last fought back at UFC Ottawa where he dropped a split-decision to Shane Burgos. Before that, the longtime veteran of the Octagon was submitted by Renato Moicano, dropped a decision to Frankie Edgar and tapped out to Brian Ortega. The 35-year-old is currently 25-11 as a pro.

Before the losing streak, the California-native was on a four-fight winning streak with wins over Artem Lobov and Doo Hoi Choi among others. He has also beaten the likes of Dustin Poirier, Jeremy Stephens, and Charles Oliveira in his career.

Gracie, meanwhile, made his UFC debut at UFC Phoenix in February. There, he submitted Alex Caceres to improve to 5-0 in MMA. The 30-year-old fought in RIZIN before joining the UFC. He is also a training partner of the Diaz brothers as Nate is often seen in his corner. He is also a part of the legendary Gracie family with bloodlines all over the MMA scene.

It should be an interesting fight as all of Kron Gracie’s wins have come by submission. Cub Swanson, meanwhile, has lost by submission seven times in his MMA career. So, the veteran will no doubt look to keep this fight standing to have success. While the Brazilian native will look to set up a takedown early and show his world-class jiu-jitsu skills.

Currently, the October 12 card is rumored to be taking place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. And, the main event of the card is a strawweight bout between Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson.

Who do you think will win the fight between Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/9/2019.