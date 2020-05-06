Conor McGregor wants to fight in June, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White confirmed that superstar Conor McGregor wants to fight in June and he wants to compete on Fight Island.

White this week admitted that McGregor wants to compete at the UFC’s new Fight Island complex, but cautioned that doing so would lose the UFC a $20 million gate due to having no fans in the arena. At the same time, White is fully aware that fans may not be allowed into arenas for a long time, and McGregor appears eager to step back into the Octagon soon.

On Wednesday, White revealed to Barstool Sports that McGregor wants to fight again in June (via BTSport).

🇮🇪 @danawhite says @TheNotoriousMMA has been asking him about appearing on Fight Island in June… 🏝 pic.twitter.com/3CzCGxTuKE — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 6, 2020

“Conor wants to fight, it sounds like he wants to fight in June and he’s asking if there would be fans there. There would not be fans, and the fight would be in mid-June or the end of June. But Conor wants to fight,” White said.

McGregor last competed in January at UFC 246, when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in a welterweight contest. The Irish superstar is eager to rematch UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the Russian appears poised to fight the winner of UFC 249’s main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. That leaves McGregor without the ability to fight for the belt anytime soon.

Instead, it’s possible McGregor could stick around at welterweight a little longer and a matchup against Jorge Masvidal could be a massive pay-per-view for the UFC. Masvidal wants the title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but Masvidal is also all about making the most amount of money, making a matchup with McGregor appetizing. There’s also the possibility of a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz. However, at this point, any talk of an opponent or weight class for McGregor is just speculation.

