Conor McGregor should fight Tony Ferguson next because it’s “winnable” for him, says Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo believes Tony Ferguson is the perfect opponent for Conor McGregor in his return.

McGregor is currently rehabbing his broken leg, but it is likely he will return to the Octagon in the next few months. It’s still uncertain who he will fight but he has options at both lightweight and welterweight. For former UFC champion Henry Cejudo, he thinks Ferguson makes the most sense.

“For Conor McGregor, I like the Tony Ferguson fight for him. I think that fight is winnable for Conor. He cannot be taking these high-level competitions, he’s gonna get hurt,” Cejudo said on The Triple C & The Schmo show about McGregor. “He’s gonna continue to keep getting hurt, you know what I’m saying? I think, he goes up with Tony, and then maybe, of course, he’s a cash cow, give him whoever he wants at 55 or 70, but I think he needs to get his feet wet. At least f*****g win, man. Win a damn fight. I critique Conor McGregor’s videos and I tend to make a freaking living off that It’s crazy because there’s a lot of flaws that he has. As good as he was in the past, there’s still a lot of flaws that he has that he’s still not fixing. So I’m still not sold on that chump.”

Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson does make a lot of sense as Henry Cejudo says, and there is history there to help sell the fight. ‘El Cucuy’ is a fan favorite and would add to the trash talk in the lead-up to the scrap.

For now, McGregor is still rehabbing his leg and there is no exact timeframe for his return. Ferguson, meanwhile, is coming off a vicious KO loss to Michael Chandler and will need time to heal up from that. But, perhaps at the end of the year, Cejudo gets his wish and we see McGregor vs. Ferguson.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson?