Conor McGregor shares prediction for upcoming bout with “good fighter” Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is sharing his prediction for the upcoming bout with ‘good fighter’ Michael Chandler.

TUF 31 is currently underway in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be former UFC two-division champion McGregor (22-6 MMA) and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) who be be opposing coaches for the upcoming series ‘The Ultimate Fighter’.

Following the reality show, which runs from Tuesday, May 30th through to Tuesday, August 15th, the esteemed coaches will battle out in the Octagon. A time, date, and place has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

Speaking to ‘The Mac Life’, McGregor had this to say about his upcoming bout with Chandler (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I like Michael … I have no issues with him at all. I think he’s a good fighter. Coaching against him, I’m interested to see his coaching style. He’s more of an athlete type of a guy than a technical martial artist. I know he’s got some skills in the wrestling department, and he’s got some skills overall. But as far as the small, finer details, I’m not sure. I’m interested to see. It’ll be an interesting one to go against him (in coaching) before I go against him (in the fight).”

As far as who he believes will be the victor, the Irishman continued:

“I think I’m just going to slice through him. I think I’m a little too slicy, (more) than anyone he’s fought – a little too snappy and whippy. I think I’ll slice through him.”

McGregor, 34, last fought in the Octagon in July of 2021 at UFC 264 where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA). The fight was stopped when the Irishman broke his leg. McGregor has since been recovering and training in order to get back in the Octagon.

Chandler, 36, last fought in November of last year at UFC 281 where he too was defeated by Dustin Poirier.

Are you looking forward to seeing McGregor vs Chandler in the Octagon? Are you in agreement with the Irishman that he’ll be the victor?

