Conor McGregor set to compete in charity wheelchair boxing match on September 11th

Conor McGregor is set to return to his Dublin roots in order to compete in a charity wheelchair boxing match.

Just a few short weeks ago McGregor competed in the main event of UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier as their thrilling trilogy came to an end. Despite the Irishman coming forward with real purpose, he ultimately came up short as a result of a broken leg in the dying seconds of the first round.

Now, Conor McGregor is set to head back over to the world of boxing – but not in the way we all might’ve expected.

Drum roll ladies and gentlemen 👌👌 The co-main event: @TheNotoriousMMA v @ImpressionistAL aka The Notorious v The Notorious Impressionist all in aid of the @IrishWheelchair Please donate here if you can: https://t.co/lDMJxs1MvE 📸 @madebyGoodie pic.twitter.com/kqFIXApdzu — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) July 30, 2021

McGregor’s wheelchair boxing extravaganza will see him take on Al Foran, a man who has become “notorious” for his impressions of the former two-weight UFC champion in recent years.

Conor McGregor most previously competed in boxing in 2018, when he suffered a tenth round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in his professional debut. Despite the setback, ‘Notorious’ walked away with millions for his efforts in the contest.

Many thought another boxing match may see him go up against Jake Paul, which there’s still plenty of time for, but right now he’s keeping himself occupied with another form of entertainment.

If he does return to the Octagon, when do you expect Conor McGregor to come back to the UFC? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!