Conor McGregor reminisces on bus attack in Brooklyn

Conor McGregor will be remembered for a lot of things — some good, some bad. His infamous rampage inside the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, falls into the latter category in the eyes of many fight fans.

This incident occurred after Khabib Nurmagomedov and his entourage cornered McGregor’s training partner Artem Lobov several days prior. McGregor, evidently furious with Nurmagomedov’s treatment of his long-time friend, then flew from Ireland to Brooklyn in search of vengeance.

He found Nurmagomedov on a bus in the loading bay of the Barclay’s Center, and promptly went ballistic, throwing several objects at the bus. This ordeal reached a chaotic crescendo when the Irish star threw a dolly through the window of the bus, injuring several other fighters.

Speaking on his official Instagram account on Sunday, Conor McGregor reminisced on this incident.

“That time I rallied 3 rolls Royce’s into the loading bay of the Barclays centre, Brooklyn,” he wrote in his post, which also included a photo of Nurmagomedov’s face at the moment of this incident. “Yeehaaaa.”

This chaotic scene, though initially condemned by UFC President Dana White, later became a recurring feature in the promotional material in the lead-up to McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s blockbuster UFC 229 fight.

In the end, Khabib Nurmagomedov won this fight by fourth-round submission, defending the UFC lightweight title in the process. Despite this fairly decisive outcome, the Russian’s rivalry with Conor McGregor is as fiery as ever, and talk of a rematch has been rampant ever since.

“I absolutely could [see a rematch],” White told ESPN SportsCenter earlier this month (transcribed by MMAFighting.com). “Conor wants that fight. Conor wants the rematch with Khabib.

“[Conor McGregor is] training,” he added. “Obviously we’ll sit back and we’ll watch how this whole thing plays out with these fights and see where Conor fits in and what he wants to do next.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 6/30/2019.