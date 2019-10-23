Conor McGregor open to WWE and Hollywood after UFC career is over

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says he is open to roles in Hollywood movies and also to competing in the WWE once his MMA career is over.

Conor McGregor was in Ukraine for an event on Wednesday and was asked by the local media there at a press conference what his plans are after his fighting career is over.

Here’s what McGregor said, courtesy of ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

Conor McGregor was asked at the press conference today in Ukraine about his future after the UFC. He mentioned Hollywood and “maybe the WWE.” McGregor: “I’ve had a bit of beef with those guys over the years.”

McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, hasn’t fought since October 2018, when he lost by fourth-round submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The last year has been one full of turmoil for McGregor, who has been involved in numerous legal cases against him. He was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his actions following the Nurmagomedov fight, but was cleared to fight earlier this summer. For whatever reason, the UFC hasn’t been able to book him for a fight yet.

UFC president Dana White said that Conor McGregor would likely return to the Octagon in early 2020, and we know McGregor wants a rematch with Nurmagomedov. But right now there’s no telling if he will get the fight he wants. Nurmagomedov says he believes top contender Tony Ferguson deserves the title shot more, and so McGregor is essentially in a holding pattern at the moment.

But if there’s one takeaway from his comments today in Ukraine, it’s that Conor McGregor is already thinking about his life after fighting, and Hollywood and WWE could be a big part of that.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/23/2019.