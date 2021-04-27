Conor McGregor makes $500k donation to Louisiana Youth following recent charity dispute with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has donated $500k to a Louisana Youth charity following his recent dispute with Dustin Poirier.

In the lead-up to McGregor and Poirier’s rematch at UFC 257, the Irishman said he would be donating $500k to Poirier’s charity. However, just recently, “The Diamond” revealed the Irishman never donated. After some back-and-forth, Poirier apologized for his public spat with McGregor.

“I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun and took my private matters between Conor and my foundation public,” Poirier wrote on Twitter about McGregor. “My mistake, we live, we learn. Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal. I feel like I have brought a negative energy and personal opinions into something I am working so hard on that gives people a reason to cheer and smile.

“I will take this in stride and continue to fight the good fight! New Goal coming soon and it is a BIG one,” Poirier continued about McGregor not donating. “Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision.”

Now, according to TMZ Sports, McGregor ended up donating, but not to Poirier’s charity. Rather, he donated the $500k to the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana, which is located in Poirier’s hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana. Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation has worked with this B&GC location in the past, according to the report.

The foundation was also grateful for the donation as they say McGregor’s money will help fund the 2021 summer camp and other recreational activities throughout the area.

“This investment is a gamechanger! Thank you, Conor, for helping to ensure that our kids have what they need to grow and thrive this summer,” they wrote about McGregor’s donation.

It is good to see that McGregor ended up sticking up to his word and donated $500k to charity.

What do you make of Conor McGregor donating to the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana?