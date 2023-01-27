Conor McGregor escapes death after being struck by vehicle while riding his road bike: “It wasn’t our time”

Conor McGregor encountered a lucky escape this Friday after being struck by a vehicle while riding his road bike.

McGregor, who handled the situation extremely well, took to Instagram to showcase the aftermath of the incident that had just occurred.

The former two-division UFC champion did seem in good spirits considering he’d just been knocked over in a high-speed collision. However, by the panic in his voice, it would appear the 36-year-old was well aware of how tragic the situation could have been.

McGregor shared the video of his mangled bike, with broken pieces dispersed over the road. The Irishman stated he was hit from behind after the “driver couldn’t see me” because of the sun’s glare coming around a bend in the road.

“Mate that’s nasty,” McGregor voices in the video. “I could’ve been dead there, mate. … Lucky to get away with me life there, boys.”

Conor McGregor struck by vehicle in high-speed collision

"I could have been dead!" Conor McGregor was just hit by a car while riding his bicycle.pic.twitter.com/QMembqCZeX — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 27, 2023

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.” McGregor captioned his Instagram post.

Nick, the driver of the vehicle that struck McGregor, was clearly rattled by the incident he had caused. Nick apologized several times and declared he “couldn’t see a thing.” McGregor continued to play down the situation after the concerned driver asked if he wanted to exchange details.

“I don’t give a b***cks mate, all good, all good.” McGregor insisted.

“The Notorious” then hitched a ride home with Nick, posting another video with the damaged bike in the trunk and simply stating: “it wasn’t our time.”

The loud-spoken Dubliner is expected to return to the cage this year after suffering a horrifying leg break in his third meeting with Dustin Poirier in 2021.