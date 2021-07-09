Conor McGregor compares Dustin Poirier to Buster Douglas, claims he’ll “correct” his “fluke win”

Conor McGregor believes Dustin Poirier’s TKO win over him was a fluke.

Back in January on Fight Island in the main event of UFC 257, McGregor made his return to the Octagon in a rematch against Poirier. In the lead-up to the fight, the Irishman was a big favorite and many expect him to get another early KO win. However, that was far from the case as it was Poirier who had a good game plan and got a second-round TKO victory.

Now, ahead of the trilogy at UFC 264, McGregor believes Poirier’s win was a fluke and he plans to prove that on Saturday. He also compares the loss to when Mike Tyson lost to Buster Douglas.

“I don’t give a f**k about him, to be honest. I don’t give a rat’s ass about him. He’s Buster Douglas, he’s Buster Douglas is what he is,” McGregor said at the UFC 264 press conference. “That’s the way he’s going to go down, he’s going to be known for that. It was a fluke win and I’m going to correct it on Saturday night.”

Although many do consider Douglas’ win over Tyson a fluke, yet Tyson never got the rematch to prove that. However, Douglas did lose his next fight to Evander Holyfield and McGregor is looking to do the same to Poirier on Saturday.

McGregor has promised a masterclass of a performance and says he will KO Poirier in a violent fashion that leaves him on a stretcher. However, that is easier said than done, but there’s no question the Irishman is oozing with confidence as he looks to get that win back and fight for the lightweight title later this year.

Do you think Dustin Poirier’s TKO win over Conor McGregor is a fluke as he says? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!