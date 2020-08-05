Conor McGregor blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov over planned strategy for Justin Gaethje fight

Conor McGregor is not a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s strategy for his upcoming bout against Justin Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov is returning to the Octagon at UFC 254 on October 24 to take on the Gaethje. It is a fascinating fight where many believe “The Highlight” poses a big threat to the undefeated Dagestani champion.

Yet, in the lead up to the scrap, Nurmagomedov has said he will bring Gaethje into the deep waters and drown him.

“Justin is a very nice guy and opponent for me, but when Octagon close he have to be ready not only boxing match, I’m not Dustin or Tony. I will take him into the deepest ocean and drown him,” he wrote.

For Conor McGregor, a recent opponent of Nurmagomedov, he is not a fan of the champions game plan for his fight. The Irishman also interpreted it saying all the champ will do is sniff Gaethje’s jockstrap.

Khabib laid out his strategy for Gaethje, so Conor provided his own interpretation 👀 (via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/mSj5cykdh0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 4, 2020

“In other words – I’m going to be running around the outside of the cage, s******g my pants. And within the first ten seconds of the fight, I’m diving at his legs for a good whiff of his jockstrap,” McGregor responded.

Nurmagomedov has not fought since he submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 last September to defend his lightweight title. Before that, he beat McGregor at UFC 229 for his first title defense. The Russian was expected to face Tony Ferguson in April. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he could not get out of the country. So, the fight and event were canceled.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, made his return to the Octagon at UFC 246 where he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. His plan was to make 2020 a season, but Dana White recently said the Irishman would not fight again this year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have had a heated rivalry for quite some time. So, it should be no surprise the Irishman took another shot at the champion.

What do you make of Conor McGregor blasting Khabib Nurmagomedov for his game plan for Justin Gaethje?