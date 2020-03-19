Colby Covington moves on from Woodley, wants rematch with Kamaru Usman following ‘fake fight’ at UFC 245

Colby Covington has moved on from his plan to fight Tyron Woodley on short notice in favor of a rematch with Kamaru Usman.

Covington, who was beaten by Usman back at UFC 245, was hoping to replace Leon Edwards on short notice in order to go head to head with long-time rival Woodley this weekend. Alas, the UFC couldn’t quite get it done, and now, “Chaos” has decided that he wants to try and avenge his loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare” with immediate effect.

The two men went to war in Las Vegas in what many considered to be one of the best fights of 2019.

“I’m most interested in my rematch with ‘Marty Fakenewsman,’” Covington told MMA Junkie. “We have unfinished business. I mean, that was a fake fight, there was fake fouls called, and there was a fake ref who did a fake stoppage, so you can go back and look at the tapes of my last fight. I was beating ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ for 24 minutes until Marc Goddard saved his life.”

“It’s just going to depend on what happens with ‘Marty Fakenewsman,’” Covington added. “I honestly don’t think ‘Journeyman’ Jorge Masvidal, aka ‘Street Judas,’ is going to fight ‘Marty,’ so if ‘Journeyman’ Jorge doesn’t fight ‘Marty,’ then who else is left for him? It’s got to be me and my rematch. This is (expletive). I beat him that fight, and they robbed me. It was clear corruption. It was clear that Marc Goddard was paid off, and we need a level playing field and see what happens.”

“I’m not going to chase Tyron Woodley anymore. I was willing to step up to beat his ass in front of the world. I’m not begging and I’m not chasing him anymore. I already know he’s going to run from me.”

Who do you want to see Colby Covington fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/19/2020.