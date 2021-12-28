Colby Covington mocks Dustin Poirier in latest troll job: “Twenty-five minutes paid in full. I deserve this I’m Louisiana swamp trash”

Colby Covington continues to target his former ATT teammate Dustin Poirier in hopes of scoring a potential fight.

Poirier (28-7 MMA) suffered a third round submission loss to reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) earlier this month at UFC 269 (see that here).

The result of course did not come as a surprise to Colby Covington, as ‘Chaos’ had predicted ‘Do Bronx’ to win in his annual segment with MyBookie.ag:

“We’ve got UFC 269 tonight, headlined by my good buddy, Louisiana swamp trash Dustin Soyrier and that Mr. Ed looking Brazilian jabroni, Charles Oliveira. This line is inflated, just like Dustin’s ego. Oliveira’s gonna look like a D1 All-American out there. Dustin’s getting taken down, and then he’s gonna be forced to move up to my division. Take that Oliveira money line and make your bank account great again.”

In the immediate aftermath of Dustin Poirier’s defeat, Colby Covington decided to try and set a fire under ‘The Diamond’ by insulting his family and taunting him to move up to welterweight.

“I’m picking on a guy that said it’s ‘on sight’ in the media. He said when I see Colby, it’s ‘on sight.’ I wanna keep these guys held accountable for their street cred. They’re talking all this sh*t in the media but when it’s time to do business and get in the cage and actually fight, they’re nowhere to be found. So Dustin, you’re a f***ing coward, your wife is a hoe and she has fake t**s on her chest, and you’re a piece of sh*t father!”

Covington’s attempts to rattle Poirier appeared to pay dividends as he was one of three fighters named on Dustin’s Christmas naughty list.

“Merry Christmas to everyone!!… except Nathaniel, Conor and Colby but everyone else hope you have a great day!!” – Poirier shared on Twitter.

With a grudge match with Dustin Poirier seemingly within grasp Colby Covington once again attempted to poke the bear during a interview with the Schmo:

“It’s so personal, this isn’t about the rankings. He’s number one at lightweight, I’m number one at welterweight, but to be honest Schmo, we weigh the exact same weight. He probably weighs five or 10 pounds more than me. We used to step on the scale every day and Dustin was like 185, 190. I’m about 182, 185 max. It’s not like I’m picking on a guy in a different weight class.”

What do you think of Colby Covington mocking Dustin Poirier? Would you like to see them fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!